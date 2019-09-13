Waterloo student housing website hit by cyberattack

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the hacking of a company’s website which rents accommodations to students in the city.

A spokesperson for Accommod8u confirmed that its website was the subject of the hack and says that no personal data was compromised.

“Upon learning of this incident, the company immediately performed an internal investigation and is now confident that, beyond maintenance-related information, no resident’s personal data appears to have been published and no sensitive data was compromised,” Accommod8u spokesperson Danny Roth told Global News.

Police say they were notified of the attack shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday.

Police spokesperson Andre Johnson said via email that “various files were uploaded to websites and servers.”

Roth says his company has taken measures to guard against future hacks.

“Since learning of this incident, we have been able to both identify vulnerabilities that existed in our web-based property management software and make the necessary revisions to address them thereby further ensuring the security of our digital systems,” he said.

