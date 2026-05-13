Two dead in Vaughan shooting; homicide unit investigating

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Two people are dead following a shooting outside a home in a quiet residential neighborhood in Vaughan on Wednesday evening, police said.

York Regional Police said officers were called to Kaiser Drive, near Martin Grove and Langstaff roads, just after 5:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired.

Police said two victims were located outside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Investigation

5:33 p.m.

– reports of shots fired outside of a residence on Kaiser Drive, Vaughan

– two victims located on scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased

– Homicide investigators have been engaged

– a large police presence will be in… pic.twitter.com/eLG3BPRYER — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 13, 2026

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Homicide investigators have taken over the case, and a large police presence remains in the area.

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Officers have cordoned off a stretch of Kaiser Drive spanning about 20 homes as the investigation continues.

Police are asking residents and the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.