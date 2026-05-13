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Crime

Two dead in Vaughan shooting; homicide unit investigating

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 13, 2026 9:53 pm
1 min read
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press
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Two people are dead following a shooting outside a home in a quiet residential neighborhood in Vaughan on Wednesday evening, police said.

York Regional Police said officers were called to Kaiser Drive, near Martin Grove and Langstaff roads, just after 5:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired.

Police said two victims were located outside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

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Homicide investigators have taken over the case, and a large police presence remains in the area.

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Officers have cordoned off a stretch of Kaiser Drive spanning about 20 homes as the investigation continues.

Police are asking residents and the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'York Regional Police commit to increasing female officers by 2030'
York Regional Police commit to increasing female officers by 2030

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