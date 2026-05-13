Two dead in Vaughan shooting; homicide unit investigating

Two people are dead following a shooting outside a home in a quiet residential neighborhood in Vaughan on Wednesday evening, police said.
York Regional Police said officers were called to Kaiser Drive, near Martin Grove and Langstaff roads, just after 5:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired.
Police said two victims were located outside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators have taken over the case, and a large police presence remains in the area.
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Officers have cordoned off a stretch of Kaiser Drive spanning about 20 homes as the investigation continues.
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Police are asking residents and the public to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
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