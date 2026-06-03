Suspects at large after fatal stabbing in Montreal North Walmart

The stabbing death of a 22-year-old man at a Walmart in Montreal North has prompted the city’s ninth homicide investigation so far this year.
Montreal police said Tuesday they were called to the store near Henri-Bourassa and Lacordaire boulevards around 4:30 p.m.
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Officers indicated an altercation broke out inside the store, leading to a young man being stabbed.
The victim was found outside and was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said no arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing under the major crimes unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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