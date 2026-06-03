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Crime

Suspects at large after fatal stabbing in Montreal North Walmart

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 3, 2026 11:40 am
1 min read
Montreal police View image in full screen
A Montreal Police SPVM badge is seen during a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press
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The stabbing death of a 22-year-old man at a Walmart in Montreal North has prompted the city’s ninth homicide investigation so far this year.

Montreal police said Tuesday they were called to the store near Henri-Bourassa and Lacordaire boulevards around 4:30 p.m.

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Officers indicated an altercation broke out inside the store, leading to a young man being stabbed.

The victim was found outside and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said no arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing under the major crimes unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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