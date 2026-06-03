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Crime

Shooting injures 15-year-old boy in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 3, 2026 10:10 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
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A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after a shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to Cherokee Boulevard and Shawnee Circle, near Finch Avenue and Highway 404 in North York, for reports of a shooting.

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Officers said the young victim took himself to hospital, where he reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were at the scene of the shooting, but did not say if they had made any arrests.

They added that the investigation is ongoing.

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