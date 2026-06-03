Shooting injures 15-year-old boy in Toronto

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after a shooting in Toronto.
Toronto police said they were called to Cherokee Boulevard and Shawnee Circle, near Finch Avenue and Highway 404 in North York, for reports of a shooting.
Get daily National news
Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Officers said the young victim took himself to hospital, where he reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they were at the scene of the shooting, but did not say if they had made any arrests.
They added that the investigation is ongoing.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.