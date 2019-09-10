Waterloo police seek suspect who allegedly made inappropriate gestures at woman
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly made inappropriate gestures at a woman while at an intersection in Waterloo on Monday.
Police say the suspect was stopped at the intersection of Elgin Crescent and Regina Street North as the woman was walking past.
The woman then reportedly saw the man making unwelcome gestures.
Police say the suspect is a white male in his 30s with a medium build who was reportedly driving a four-door red sedan.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
