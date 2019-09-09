Crime
September 9, 2019 4:23 pm

28-year-old man in critical condition after stabbing at Cambridge townhouse

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police arrested a man at the scene, and say they believe this is a targeted incident.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation at a townhouse complex in Cambridge on Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the complex on Glamis Road shortly before midnight for a report of a man being assaulted.

READ MORE: 3 people hospitalized after eating candy at Cambridge fair: police

Story continues below

Upon arrival, officers found a wounded man who was then taken to hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, police say.

Police arrested a man at the scene, and say they believe this is a targeted incident.

READ MORE: Kitchener Fire Department, Waterloo police helping kids get back to school safely

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

WATCH (Aug. 16, 2019): Man arrested for sexual assault of 3 children has ‘personal connections’ to Waterloo region: police

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge arrest
Cambridge crime
Cambridge stabbing
Glamis Road Cambridge
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.