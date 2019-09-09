28-year-old man in critical condition after stabbing at Cambridge townhouse

Waterloo Regional Police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation at a townhouse complex in Cambridge on Saturday night.
Police say they were called to the complex on Glamis Road shortly before midnight for a report of a man being assaulted.
Upon arrival, officers found a wounded man who was then taken to hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, police say.
Police arrested a man at the scene, and say they believe this is a targeted incident.
They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
