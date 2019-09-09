Canada
3 people hospitalized after eating candy at Cambridge fair: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say all of the victims have been treated and the candy has been handed over to authorities.

Three people were hospitalized after eating candy at the Cambridge Fall Fair on Sunday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the candy may have been contaminated.

Police say the vendor turned over all of the candy that was being sold at the fair.

All of the victims were treated and have since been released, according to police.

Officers say they are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

