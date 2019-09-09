3 people hospitalized after eating candy at Cambridge fair: police

Three people were hospitalized after eating candy at the Cambridge Fall Fair on Sunday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the candy may have been contaminated.

Police say the vendor turned over all of the candy that was being sold at the fair.

All of the victims were treated and have since been released, according to police.

Officers say they are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.