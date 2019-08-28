Toddler injured in 3-car pileup in Cambridge

A toddler was taken to hospital Tuesday afternoon after being involved in a three-car pileup in Cambridge.

Police say they were called to Hespeler Road and Maple Grove Road at around 4:40 p.m. for a report of a collision.

According to police, a minivan was turning left from Hespeler Road onto Maple Grove Road when it was hit by a cube truck that was travelling southbound on Hespeler Road.

The cube van then caromed into another parked vehicle.

Police say that a child under the age of two was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection remained closed for several hours as police investigated.

Police say charges are pending in relation to the crash, however they are still looking into the cause.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call at 519-570-9777 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.