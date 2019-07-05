Cambridge motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in collision with van

A 30-year-old Cambridge man was injured after his motorcycle was struck by a van on Thursday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that the lights were out at the intersection of Fisher Mills and Hespeler roads when the incident occurred.

READ MORE: Woman with 2 kids in vehicle charged with impaired driving in Cambridge: police

The van was attempting to make a u-turn when police say it struck the bike.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Woman assaulted with bear spray in Cambridge, police say

Police say they are continuing to investigate the collision and that charges are pending.

They are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.