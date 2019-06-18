Woman assaulted with bear spray in Cambridge, police say

Waterloo Regional Police say an altercation involving several people ended in a woman being assaulted with bear spray.

Police say they received a call for a disturbance on Hilltop Drive in Cambridge shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, reports indicated that people at the scene had weapons, including a knife and a baseball bat, although police add that they have not yet confirmed this information.

Police say the incident remains under investigation. They are still interviewing witnesses and gathering information on the case.

According to police, the woman who was allegedly attacked with bear spray declined medical treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.