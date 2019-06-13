Waterloo police raid alleged brothel in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say they raided a brothel in Cambridge on Thursday.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Townline Road after receiving information that there was a commercial sex trade operation on the premises.

Officers arrested a 61-year-old man and charged him with receive material benefits and two counts of advertise sexual services.

They say the incident remains under investigation and more charges could be pending.