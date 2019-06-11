Crime
June 11, 2019 10:00 am
Updated: June 11, 2019 10:01 am

Cambridge convenience store employee attacked with bear spray during robbery: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are seeking a suspect after they say a woman was attacked with bear spray during an alleged robbery.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News File
A woman working at the Sun Convenience store in Cambridge was transported to hospital after a man reportedly sprayed her with a noxious substance, Waterloo Regional Police say.

According to police, the alleged robbery occurred at around 10 p.m. on Sunday at King Street East and Chestnut Street South.

Police say the man, who was reportedly armed with a handgun, walked into the Sun Convenience store and demanded the employee give him money and merchandise. He then allegedly sprayed her with bear spray before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

The woman was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

