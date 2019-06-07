Crime
June 7, 2019 12:51 pm

Woman arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Cambridge strip mall last November

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News File
Waterloo Regional Police have made a third arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at a strip mall in Cambridge last November.

Bradley Pogue was gunned down at a strip mall near Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard on November 19.

On Friday, police announced that they arrested a 38-year-old Cambridge woman and charged her with accessory after the fact to murder in the second degree, accessory after the fact to robbery with a firearm, obstruct justice and intimidate justice system participant.

A day after Pogue was killed, police announced they had arrested Adam Adonis De-Gannes. The 24-year-old was charged with second-degree murder.

A week after the incident, police announced they had also arrested a male teen in connection to the case and laid several charges including second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and disguise with intent.

He cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

