Second arrest made in connection to fatal shooting at Cambridge strip mall

Waterloo Regional Police have made a second arrest in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred at a strip mall in Cambridge on Monday.

Police say they have arrested a teen and laid several charges including second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and disguise with intent.

He cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Tuesday, police announced they had also arrested Cambridge resident Adam Adonis De-Gannes in connection to the case. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police and paramedics were called to the plaza at Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard just after 8:10 p.m. on Monday night with reports of shots fired.

They said 24-year-old Bradley Pogue of Cambridge had been found with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took the man to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Police say they continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.