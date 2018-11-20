Police release image, name of suspect in fatal Cambridge shooting

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with Adam Adonis De-Gannes in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on Monday night in Cambridge.

Police also revealed that Bradley Vogue was the victim in the shooting at a strip mall at Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard.

Police believe that De-Gannes and Vogue knew each other prior to the incident.

Police and paramedics were called to the plaza just after 8:10 p.m. with reports of shots fired.

Continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred Monday night in Cambridge. Looking to locate a suspect, Adam Adonis De-Gannes. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If observed, please call 9-1-1 immediately. More details here: https://t.co/ugcB1vmRkC . pic.twitter.com/ALUW9Xv5Sh — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 20, 2018

In a statement released early Tuesday morning, police said Vogue was found with gunshot wounds. Officers said paramedics took the man to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where he later died

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

