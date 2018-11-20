24-year-old man dead after shooting at Cambridge plaza

Waterloo Regional Police say a 24-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Cambridge plaza Monday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the plaza on Champlain Boulevard near Christopher Drive just after 8:10 p.m. with reports of shots fired.

In a statement released early Tuesday morning, police said the man was found with serious gunshot wounds. Officers said paramedics took the man to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where he later died.

READ MORE: Police release image of suspect vehicle in Cambridge drive-by shooting

Police said the suspects were still wanted as of Tuesday morning. However, the statement said investigators believe the shooting was a “targeted incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Currently on scene at Christopher Drive in Cambridge investigating a report of a shooting. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/8BIj0Y1Ta5 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 20, 2018

Crime scene , ongoing situation at Briardal plaza 115 Champlain blvd Cambridge, Ontario @Cornies pic.twitter.com/Ry0x53Pi78 — Ahmad Khan (@Ahmad_Fareed819) November 20, 2018