24-year-old man dead after shooting at Cambridge plaza
Waterloo Regional Police say a 24-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Cambridge plaza Monday evening.
Police and paramedics were called to the plaza on Champlain Boulevard near Christopher Drive just after 8:10 p.m. with reports of shots fired.
In a statement released early Tuesday morning, police said the man was found with serious gunshot wounds. Officers said paramedics took the man to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where he later died.
READ MORE: Police release image of suspect vehicle in Cambridge drive-by shooting
Police said the suspects were still wanted as of Tuesday morning. However, the statement said investigators believe the shooting was a “targeted incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.