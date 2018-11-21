Police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in connection with shooting at Cambridge strip mall

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 24-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a strip mall in Cambridge earlier this week.
Police announced the suspect, who has been identified as Cambridge resident Adam Adonis De-Gannes, was arrested on Tuesday. He made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting in Cambridge
Police and paramedics were called to plaza at Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard just after 8:10 p.m. on Monday night with reports of shots fired.
In a statement released early Tuesday morning, police said 24-year-old Bradley Pogue of Cambridge was found with gunshot wounds. Officers said paramedics took the man to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where he later died.
READ MORE: 24-year-old man dead after shooting at Cambridge plaza
Police said the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.