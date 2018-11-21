Crime
Police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in connection with shooting at Cambridge strip mall

Police blocked off a large scene at a plaza on Champlain Boulevard Monday evening.

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 24-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a strip mall in Cambridge earlier this week.

Police announced the suspect, who has been identified as Cambridge resident Adam Adonis De-Gannes, was arrested on Tuesday. He made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Police and paramedics were called to plaza at Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard just after 8:10 p.m. on Monday night with reports of shots fired.

In a statement released early Tuesday morning, police said 24-year-old Bradley Pogue of Cambridge was found with gunshot wounds. Officers said paramedics took the man to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Police said the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Global News