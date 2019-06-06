Crime
June 6, 2019 12:40 pm
Updated: June 6, 2019 12:47 pm

Pair arrested after vehicle with stolen plates pulled over in Cambridge: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they made a pair of arrests after pulling over a vehicle in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say they made a pair of arrests after pulling over a vehicle with allegedly stolen licence plates in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over on Coronation Boulevard near Grandview Avenue at around 10:40 a.m.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, police say they also found suspected crystal methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl.

Both the driver, a 50-year-old man, and the passenger, a 28-year-old man, were from Bradford, Ont.

The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property. He also had warrants out for his arrest for charges of possession of stolen property, forging documents and fraud under $5,000.

The passenger, a 28-year-old man, attempted to hide his identity and was charged with obstructing police and personation.

He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property. The man was also facing outstanding warrants for failure to appear and failure to identify.

