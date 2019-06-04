Police arrest 3 in Cambridge pot shop raid

The OPP announced it arrested three people in a raid at an illegal cannabis storefront in Cambridge last week.

They said that members of the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, Waterloo Regional Police and the OPP executed a warrant at a storefront on Hespeler Road near Can-Amera Parkway on May 29.

Police say they seized cash, cannabis, rolled cannabis cigarettes, Shatter, electronics and weapons.

Justine Ann-Marie Mancebo, 21, and Pritzila Noeggerath, 44, of Cambridge were arrested along with George Pearce of Hamilton, 50. The trio have been charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of distribution and selling, contrary to the cannabis act as well as proceeds of crime under $5000.

OPP Detective Staff Sgt. Luc Bouvier said to “remind people to buy their cannabis product at legal stores.”