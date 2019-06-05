Police arrest teen in connection to lockdown at Cambridge high school

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a teen in connection with the lockdown at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School on Tuesday.

The Waterloo Regional District School Board told Global News that the school received an email at around 12:35 p.m. which it said, “was threatening in nature.”

This prompted the high school to be placed in a hold and secure which eventually became a lockdown.

Nearby Centennial Public School was also placed in a hold and secure as a precautionary measure.

The moves at the two schools were lifted a couple of hours later.

On Wednesday, police say they identified the person who was responsible for the email.

A youth has been charged with uttering threats and mischief.