Canada
June 4, 2019 2:15 pm
Updated: June 4, 2019 2:16 pm

Jacob Hespeler HS in Cambridge under lockdown, Centennial PS in hold and secure

By Local Online Journalist

Jacob Hespeler High School.

Jacob Hespeler High School in Cambridge has been placed in a lockdown, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

The board says it has instituted the measure because it received an email which “was threatening in nature.”

READ MORE: Teen threatened shooting at Jacob Hespeler High School in Cambridge: police

It says that all staff and students are safe.

The board says that Waterloo Regional Police are at the school investigating.

READ MORE: Student arrested after threat made against Cambridge high school

It says that nearby Centennial Public School has also been placed in a hold and secure as a precautionary measure.

More to follow…

