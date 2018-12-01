Teen threatened shooting at Jacob Hespeler High School in Cambridge: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen threatened to conduct a shooting at Jacob Hespeler High School in Cambridge, Ont., on Friday.

Police placed the school, which is located on Holiday Inn Drive, under a hold and secure on Friday around lunchtime for what they initially deemed to be “a potential threat.”

Officers say they have mitigated the threat at the school.

Police say they have arrested a teen in connection with the case and charged the young person with uttering threats to cause death.

They are asking anyone who may have overheard the threats to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6343 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).