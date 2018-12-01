Teen threatened shooting at Jacob Hespeler High School in Cambridge: police
Waterloo Regional Police say a teen threatened to conduct a shooting at Jacob Hespeler High School in Cambridge, Ont., on Friday.
Police placed the school, which is located on Holiday Inn Drive, under a hold and secure on Friday around lunchtime for what they initially deemed to be “a potential threat.”
READ MORE: Jacob Hespeler High School in Cambridge briefly placed under ‘hold and secure’
Officers say they have mitigated the threat at the school.
Police say they have arrested a teen in connection with the case and charged the young person with uttering threats to cause death.
READ MORE: Student arrested after threat made against Cambridge high school
They are asking anyone who may have overheard the threats to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6343 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.