November 30, 2018 1:26 pm

Jacob Hespeler High School in Cambridge briefly placed under ‘hold and secure’

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Jacob Hespeler High School in Cambridge was briefly placed under a “hold and secure” by Waterloo Regional Police on Friday.

Police said the move was a safety precaution as “officers investigate a potential threat.”

The Waterloo Region District School Board also said that there was a potential threat against the school.

Neither the school board or the police have said what the potential threat was.

