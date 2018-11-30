Jacob Hespeler High School in Cambridge briefly placed under ‘hold and secure’
A A
Jacob Hespeler High School in Cambridge was briefly placed under a “hold and secure” by Waterloo Regional Police on Friday.
Police said the move was a safety precaution as “officers investigate a potential threat.”
READ MORE: Student arrested after threat made against Cambridge high school
The Waterloo Region District School Board also said that there was a potential threat against the school.
Neither the school board or the police have said what the potential threat was.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.