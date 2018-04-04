Student arrested after threat made against Cambridge high school

A female student is facing charges after a threatening message was found on Monday at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police said the graffiti was found by a student on storage unit near the school’s football field and it read, “JHSS — school shooting April 6th.”

The message was shared online and concerned parents reported it to police.

“It is unacceptable to make threats towards anyone. Our students have the right to learn in a safe environment without fear,” said school principal Brenda Cathcart. “No matter the intention, we take any intimidation or threat of violence seriously.”

Police arrested the girl on Tuesday and charged her with mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

It’s unclear what sort of discipline the girl will face from the school division.

There have been at least five other threats found at high schools in Waterloo region since March 20, but police have yet to make any arrests in those investigations.