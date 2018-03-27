Third school shooting threat found at Waterloo region high school

Waterloo Regional Police say a third threatening message about a school shooting has been found written inside a high school in the last week.

The latest was found at Glenview Park Secondary School in Cambridge on Tuesday and read, “Watch out Glenview. Gun shooting Thursday March 29.”

That message was found just hours after Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener was placed under a hold and secure after a student found a message on a stall in the girls’ washroom.

“School shooting today — at 9:50 a.m. Cancel school today. Come tomorrow. Watch out b****es,” the message read.

The first threat was found last week inside the washroom Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

“It is unacceptable to make threats towards anyone, and the impact of this type of threat in a school community is understandably significant, especially given the recent events in the United States,” the Waterloo Region District School Board said in a statement.

“Our students have the right to learn in a safe environment without fear.”

The hold and secure at Cameron Heights was lifted just before noon, but police officers remained at the school throughout the day to monitor and continue to investigate the threatening message.

It’s not known if Glenview Park took a similar approach after the message there was found, but police credited school resource officers and the school board for their assistance.

Anyone with information regarding the messages is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.