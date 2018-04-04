Crime
April 4, 2018 10:35 am

Attack on Kitchener pro-choice advocate never happened: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Waterloo Regional Police say an attack on a pro-choice advocate in Kitchener did not happen.

Waterloo Regional Police say a reported attack in March on a pro-choice activist in Kitchener never happened.

The 41-year-old woman who made the claim has now been charged with public mischief.

She told police a man threw red paint on her near a Tim Hortons at Charles Street and Borden Avenue at around 12 p.m. on March 6.

She said the man then yelled “murderer” at her before walking away.

Police said officers were investigating the matter as a hate crime, but have now determined the attack never happened.

Investigators are still looking for additional information and can be contacted at 519-570-9777 ext. 4438 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

