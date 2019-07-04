Woman with 2 kids in vehicle charged with impaired driving in Cambridge: police

A woman with two children in her vehicle was charged with impaired driving in Cambridge on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say someone reported a vehicle driving erratically at around 9:40 p.m., with the vehicle reportedly hitting curbs in Galt.

Officers located the vehicle near George Street North and Blair Road in Cambridge.

During a search, police say officers also found a quantity of what was suspected to be cocaine in her wallet.

Police did not specify what the relationship between the woman and the children in the vehicle was.

The woman has been charged with several offences, including operation while impaired and possession of cocaine.