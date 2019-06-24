Crime
June 24, 2019 11:01 am

2 people arrested, $6,200 of suspected fentanyl found in Cambridge drug raid: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they found around $6,200 worth of suspected fentanyl and $1,800 worth of suspected methamphetamine in a Cambridge home.

Two people were arrested and a large quantity of drugs were seized, according to Waterloo Regional Police which raided a Cambridge home on Friday night.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home near Hilltop Drive and Franklin Boulevard just before 7 p.m.

Police say they seized $3,100 in cash, around $6,200 worth of suspected fentanyl, $1,800 worth of suspected methamphetamine, scales and various electronic devices.

A 39-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, were charged with weapons and drug-related offences.

