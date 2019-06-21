Waterloo police arrest 2 in connection with child pornography investigations

Waterloo Regional Police have announced a pair of arrests in connection with child pornography cases in the region.

Police say the first investigation began in April after they received complaints from the National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre about a man allegedly uploading child pornography.

After an investigation, police say officers searched a home on Cambridge on Thursday.

A 49-year-old Cambridge man was charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

The other investigation began last month and looked into allegations of someone making child pornography over a social network.

As a result of their investigation, police searched a home in Kitchener on Wednesday and arrested a 22-year-old Kitchener man.

He has been charged with making child pornography, distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.