Man arrested in Kitchener after being spotted watching children: police

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man after a Kitchener family reportedly spotted him watching their kids.

Police say the children first spotted the man watching them near Rittenhouse Park in May.

The children told their parents, who did not report the incident to police, officers say.

Last Friday, police say the same man was spotted watching the kids play near one of their homes.

The parents then called police, who located the man and arrested him for criminal harassment.

Police are warning parents to talk to their children about safety and to call 519-570-9777 if they see anything suspicious.