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Canada

Toronto police deem fire at commercial building suspicious

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 2, 2026 11:25 am
1 min read
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. View image in full screen
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
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Toronto police are investigating a fire in North York as suspicious after they rushed to the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., firefighters and police were called to Finch Avenue East and Willowdale Avenue for reports of a fire at a commercial building.

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Firefighters quickly put out the fire, officials said, with no injuries reported.

Toronto police said they wouldn’t attend the scene to offer an update Wednesday morning, but confirmed the fire was considered suspicious.

They offered no details about their nascent investigation.

Roads in the area were closed as firefighters got the blaze under control and assessed that the building was stable.

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