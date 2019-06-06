Kitchener man charged in connection to downtown crash which left 2 dead

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection to a fiery car crash in downtown Kitchener on May 3.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle, a 68-year-old Kitchener man, is facing multiple impaired driving charges as well as two counts of dangerous operation causing death.

Just before 8 p.m. on May 3, a Mazda car smashed through a transit bay before striking a concrete planter near Gaukel and Charles streets with the car coming to rest near the Accelerator Centre.

Witnesses told police that after the car hit the light pole, it burst into flames.

Police say that witnesses and security staff at the bus terminal at Charles Street pulled all four occupants from the vehicle.

Two women from Kitchener, aged 75 and 73, were killed in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle and another passenger, an 81-year-old Kitchener woman, were airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.