Driver charged in connection to death of Wilfrid Laurier dean: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection to the recent collision which killed Wilfrid Laurier University’s Dean of Students, Leanne Holland Brown.

Police say they have charged a 56-year-old Cambridge man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

On April 24 around 2 p.m., police say a Nissan Altima was headed west on Central Street when it left the road and hit Brown, who was walking on the sidewalk, before striking a hydro pole.

Brown, a 43-year-old Baden resident, was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are also searching for an elderly man with a mobility aid who was near the scene at the time of the incident. Police say he left the scene before they were able to get a statement.