Crime
May 1, 2019 12:55 pm
Updated: May 1, 2019 1:22 pm

Driver charged in connection to death of Wilfrid Laurier dean: Waterloo police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Leanne Holland Brown.

Wilfrid Laurier University
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection to the recent collision which killed Wilfrid Laurier University’s Dean of Students, Leanne Holland Brown.

Police say they have charged a 56-year-old Cambridge man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Wilfrid Laurier University Dean of Students dies after crash in Waterloo

On April 24 around 2 p.m., police say a Nissan Altima was headed west on Central Street when it left the road and hit Brown, who was walking on the sidewalk, before striking a hydro pole.

Brown, a 43-year-old Baden resident, was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

READ MORE: Collision in Waterloo sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries: police

Police say they are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are also searching for an elderly man with a mobility aid who was near the scene at the time of the incident. Police say he left the scene before they were able to get a statement.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Central Street accident Central Street
Central Street closed Waterloo
Central Street waterloo
Leanne Holland Brown
MacGregor Public School
Waterloo
Waterloo collision
Waterloo hydro
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police
Wilfrid Laurier University

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.