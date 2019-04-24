1-vehicle collision in Waterloo sends woman to hospital with serious injuries: police

Waterloo Regional Police have closed Central Street in Waterloo between Albert and King streets as a result of an investigation into a collision that has sent one woman to hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that a car jumped the curb and struck a 43-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk before hitting a hydro pole near Fountain and Central streets.

READ MORE: Police report 2 more injuries in connection to Waterloo shooting at Subway shop

They say the woman has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Power was initially shut off for 450 residences in the area as Waterloo Hydro worked at the scene.

Power has been restored to all but approximately 30 customers impacted by the outage in Waterloo. Crews are continuing to work to restore power to all those who remain impacted by the outage. For real-time outage updates, visit https://t.co/CghzqrRRGs pic.twitter.com/NMWuUJN4na — Waterloo North Hydro (@wnhydro) April 24, 2019

The collision occurred near MacGregor Public School, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

It sent a notice out to parents, which said that everyone at the school was safe but asked parents to pick up their children at an alternate location.

“All students of MacGregor Public School will be leaving the school building at the end of the day through the gymnasium entrance due to a severe accident on Central Street,” the statement read.