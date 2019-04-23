Police report 2 more injuries in connection to Waterloo shooting at Subway shop

Waterloo Regional Police now say that two women were also injured in connection to a weekend shooting at a Subway shop in Waterloo which sent a man to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Early Friday morning, police were called to the shop at King Street North and University Avenue East just after 2 a.m., for reports of multiple gunshots being fired.

They found a 26-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say there were a dozen people inside the store at the time of the shooting, with two others being taken to hospital with minor injuries. One was injured in a fall while another was injured by shattered glass.

Police are looking for information in connection to a dark-coloured SUV with multiple passengers which was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

They are also asking anyone who was in the north end of Waterloo region between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning with dashcam footage to contact them at 519-570-9777 ext. 8446 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.