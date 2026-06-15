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Crime

Calgary police ask for public’s help in extortion investigation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 7:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta government funding targets organized crime'
Alberta government funding targets organized crime
WATCH: The Alberta government is pledging $8 million to combat organized crime linked to extortion cases, primarily targeting the South Asian community. Jordan Prentice reports – May 28, 2026
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Calgary police are asking for help from the public to identify two people and a vehicle believed to be connected to the ongoing series of extortions involving members of the city’s South Asian community.

Investigators accuse the individuals of damaging three vehicles parked outside a residence in the 300 block of Skyview Parkway N.E. on June 12, before they fled the scene in a grey Ford Expedition SUV.

Police said the same address was the scene of an extortion-related shooting on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 and investigators believe the two incidents may be connected.

Calgary police have released these photos of two suspects believed to be involved in the ongoing series of extortions against members of the city's South Asian community in hopes someone may have information about their identity.
Calgary police have released these photos of two suspects believed to be involved in the ongoing series of extortions against members of the city’s South Asian community in hopes someone may have information about their identity. Calgary police photo

Police have released photos of the two suspects and the vehicle believed to be involved.

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The first suspect was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.

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The second was wearing a coral-coloured hoodie, a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with a green logo.

Calgary police are asking for the public for information about this grey Ford Expedition believed to be connected to the ongoing series of extortions against members of the city's South Asian community. View image in full screen
Calgary police are asking for the public for information about this grey Ford Expedition believed to be connected to the ongoing series of extortions against members of the city’s South Asian community. Calgary police photo

Anyone with information about their identities or the vehicle involved is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stopper app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Police have also set up a dedicated extortion email address — extortion@calgarypolice.ca — that is available people to share information directly with investigators.

They are also asking anyone who has been the victim of extortion to contact police immediately and not pay any money to the extortionists.

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Click to play video: 'Northeast Calgary community shaken after homes targeted in extortion shootings'
Northeast Calgary community shaken after homes targeted in extortion shootings

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