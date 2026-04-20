Calgary police lay more charges following recent string of extortion shootings

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Calgary police say a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a recent string of extortion shootings targeting members of the city’s South Asian community.

A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of another 22-year-old man.

Word of the new charges follows the arrest earlier this month of another 21-year-old man in relation to the extortions.

“On Sunday, February 22nd, police were called for reports of a shooting outside of a residence in Saddle Ridge. It is believed that two suspects fired multiple rounds into the residence from a vehicle before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival,” said Acting Deputy Chief Jeff Bell of the Calgary Police Service.

“On Wednesday, March 4th, the same residence was once again targeted. Shots were fired toward the residence by three suspects inside a vehicle. After identifying a possible suspect vehicle during a traffic stop, our investigators established links between suspects, vehicles and a series of extortion-related shootings,” said Bell.

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Nobody was injured in the shootings, but the frequency and extent of the violence sparked a great deal of fear in the community.

Since January 2025, police said there were 41 extortion attempts in Calgary, including 18 shootings.

View image in full screen This photo, taken from CCTV footage, appears to show a suspect running away from the scene of one of the 18 extortion shootings police say have taken place since January 2025. Global News

However, police claim the recent arrests appear to be having an impact.

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“It’s been almost a month since we’ve had a major incident that had any form of violence,” said Bell. “I believe overall both our suppression and investigative efforts are having an effect, but it doesn’t mean we are going to let our foot off the gas.”

All three of the accused face a charge of discharging a firearm with intent.

Police are still looking for 22-year-old Germanjeet Singh, who is described as five feet eight inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

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View image in full screen Calgary police have released these photos of 22-year-old Gemanjeet Singh, who is wanted on warrants in relation to the recent extortions. Two other suspects have already been arrested. Source: Calgary Police

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is being asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Similar extortions have also been reported in several other Canadian cities, including Edmonton and Vancouver.

“It is an interprovincial problem — and we do see that offenders from one city committing the crimes or the extortions in another city,” said Acting Insp. Scott Henning of the Edmonton Police Service.

Investigators have also been working with Canada Border Services and, in some cases, the accused have been deported from Canada.

“So far, our data as of March 12 of this year, the CBSA has opened 372 immigration investigations related to extortion matters. Of that, there have been 70 removal orders that have been issued for various grounds of inadmissibility, and to date, 35 removals have already taken place,” said Karen Wilmont, assistant director with the Canada Border Services Agency.

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“Specifically within the Prairie region, I can confirm that 18 removal orders have been issued, as well as six individuals have been removed from Canada. With respect to the individuals who’ve just been charged, I can confirm that those cases will be referred to CBSA. We will open an investigation into their immigration status and look if there are grounds for inadmissibility, and if so, report and remove those individuals from the country as well,” Wilmont added.