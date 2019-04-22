Police investigate weekend shooting in Waterloo
A shooting in Waterloo early Friday morning remains under investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say they were called to the Subway shop at King Street North and University Avenue East just after 2 a.m. Friday for calls of multiple gunshots being fired.
Police found an injured 26-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Waterloo police release details of man sought in connection with fatal shooting in Cambridge
Police believe this was a targeted shooting.
They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.