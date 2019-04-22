Waterloo police release details of man sought in connection with fatal shooting in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police have released details of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with last week’s late-afternoon shooting at a parking lot in the Preston neighbourhood of Cambridge.

Police say they are looking for a white man with a slim build, between the ages of 20 and 40 with a shaved or bald head. The suspect was seen leaving downtown Preston in a red Honda.

Police said they were called to a property on King Street East between Westminster Drive South and Church Street South in downtown Preston just after 5 p.m after gunshots were reported.

Upon arrival, police said they found Helen Schaller, 58, of Cambridge, with gunshot wounds. She was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.