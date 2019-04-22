Crime
April 22, 2019 9:32 am

Waterloo police release details of man sought in connection with fatal shooting in Cambridge

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have released details of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with last week’s late-afternoon shooting at a parking lot in the Preston neighbourhood of Cambridge.

Police say they are looking for a white man with a slim build, between the ages of 20 and 40 with a shaved or bald head. The suspect was seen leaving downtown Preston in a red Honda.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Police release name of victim of fatal daylight shooting in Cambridge

Police said they were called to a property on King Street East between Westminster Drive South and Church Street South in downtown Preston just after 5 p.m after gunshots were reported.

Upon arrival, police said they found Helen Schaller, 58, of Cambridge, with gunshot wounds. She was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Woman dead after daylight shooting in Cambridge

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge crime
Cambridge news
Cambridge shooting
Crime
Helen Schaller
Helen Schaller killed
Helen Schaller murder
King Street East Cambridge
Preston
Preston shooting
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.