April 18, 2019 3:21 pm

Police release name of victim of fatal daylight shooting in Cambridge

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Helen Schaller, 58, of Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police / handout
Waterloo Regional Police have revealed that Helen Schaller, 58, of Cambridge, was the victim of the late-afternoon shooting at a parking lot in Cambridge on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to a property on King Street East between Westminster Drive South and Church Street South in downtown Preston just after 5 p.m after gunshots were reported.

Upon arrival, police said they found the woman with serious injuries. She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have set up a command post on Westminster Drive and began canvassing the area on Thursday afternoon.

Police have yet to release any suspect information.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry and Ward 3 Councilor Mike Mann released a statement Thursday saying they were shocked by the news.

“Like many of you, we were horrified to hear the news yesterday about the fatal shooting in Preston,” it read. “We are stunned and saddened to think that this could happen in our city, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family.”

