Wilfrid Laurier University Dean of Students dies after crash in Waterloo

Wilfrid Laurier University says Leanne Holland Brown, dean of students at its Waterloo campus, has died after being hit in a one-vehicle collision in Waterloo Wednesday.

“The university has been in close contact with Leanne’s family to offer support and to extend heartfelt sympathy on behalf of the Laurier community,” the school said in a statement.

On Wednesday at around 2 p.m., police say a Nissan Ultima was headed west on Central Street when it left the road, hit Brown and then a hydro pole.

Brown, a 43-year-old Baden resident, was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police say charges are pending from the incident.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 (ext. 8791) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— Wilfrid Laurier University (@Laurier) April 25, 2019