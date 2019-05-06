2 killed in collision in downtown Kitchener

Four people were transported to hospital after police say a Mazda smashed through a transit bay before striking a concrete planter and a light pole in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.

Police say the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. near Gaukel and Charles streets with the car coming to rest near the Accelerator Centre.

Witnesses told police that after the car hit the light pole, it burst into flames.

Police say that witnesses and security staff at the bus terminal at Charles Street pulled all four occupants from the vehicle.

Two women from Kitchener, aged 75 and 73, were killed in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle, a 68-year-old Kitchener man, and another passenger, an 81-year-old Kitchener woman, were airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.

Police say charges are pending as they continue to investigate the collision.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.