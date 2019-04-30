Waterloo police ask for public’s help in finding ‘armed and dangerous’ Kitchener man

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Kitchener man who is wanted in connection to several recent incidents which have occurred in the region.

Matthew Boivin, 33, is described as being white, around 5’10” and 157 lbs. with brown hair.

Police say they issued a warrant for his arrest and he is facing several charges including assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation, flight from police and breach probation.

Police say Boivin is “armed and dangerous” and are warning the public not to approach him but rather to call 911.

They are also asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.