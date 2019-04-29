Husky gas station in Kitchener robbed: police

A Husky gas station was robbed in Kitchener on Saturday evening, Waterloo Regional Police say.
They say that around 8:30 p.m., a man in his mid-20s entered the station on Kingswood Drive near Block Line Road and demanded cash.
Police say the suspect left the premises on foot with an unspecified amount of money.
The suspect is described to have been wearing a grey hoody and dark pants.
Police have released an image of the suspect.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
