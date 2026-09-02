Bus driver charged in connection with 2025 Ontario rollover that injured 33

A charge has been laid against a driver in connection with a bus rollover that occurred in Ontario one year ago and left 33 people injured.
On June 29, members of the Sioux Lookout detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call shortly before 6 p.m. central time.
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A total of 33 people were taken to hospital with varying injuries. Police said one person was taken by air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Sioux Lookout OPP’s crime unit, traffic collision investigation team, collision reconstructionist and traffic incident management enforcement team have been investigating the incident since the crash. A charge has been laid against the driver of the bus involved in the rollover.
A 23-year-old man from Whitby, Ont., has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.
He is set to appear in the Ontario court of justice on Nov. 3 in Sioux Lookout.
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