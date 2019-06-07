Police seek public’s help in finding man wanted in Kitchener stabbing

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in connection with a recent stabbing in downtown Kitchener.

Police say that a warrant has been issued for Jesse Nartey, 35, of Kitchener.

On May 29, police were called to a home on Irvin Street near Lancaster Street for a report of an altercation.

According to police, two men who knew each other got into an altercation that ended with one of the men being stabbed.

A 38-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have release an image of Nartey who is described as being around six-feet tall and 190 pounds.

Police are telling residents to call 911 immediately if they spot Nartey and are warning to not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

They’re asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.