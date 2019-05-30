Police searching for Kitchener man wanted in connection with stabbing

Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for a 35-year-old Kitchener man after a stabbing at a home in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a home on Irvin Street near Lancaster Street for a report of an altercation.

According to police, two men who knew each other got into an altercation that ended with one of the men being stabbed.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The other man reportedly fled the scene, and police say he is wanted on aggravated assault and dangerous weapons charges.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.