Surrey woman’s stalker sentenced to 9 months in jail

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A sentence has been handed down for a stalker who terrorized a Surrey woman for close to two years.

Andy Kyungho Yun, 48, has been sentenced to nine months in jail, with two years’ probation and a 10-year ban on owning firearms and weapons.

S.K., who asked that her identity be protected, told Global News in April that she’s been living in fear for two years.

“I don’t know what he is capable of doing and I think that’s what scares me most of all,” S.K. said.

Yun is a past colleague of S.K.’s — a man she once knew — but never dated.

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S.K. said she worked with Yun at a Burnaby-based health insurance provider more than two decades ago.

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In April 2024, S.K. said Yun contacted her on LinkedIn.

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At first, S.K. said she was very excited to hear from Yun, whom she described as having been a great co-worker with a good sense of humour when they worked together in 2003.

She thought they would have a friendly conversation and catch up, but when they spoke on the phone briefly, she sensed something was wrong.

Yun, S.K., said, was talking in code and spewing conspiracy theories.

S.K. said she politely thanked Yun for reaching out and then blocked him.

“That’s when the whole entire stalking behaviour began,” she recounted.

Yun was eventually arrested and charged with criminal harassment and breaching an undertaking.