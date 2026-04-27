B.C. woman says she can finally breathe following accused stalker’s arrest

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A Surrey, B.C. woman said she can finally breathe following the arrest of an accused stalker who has allegedly sent and posted thousands of videos referencing her since 2024.

“I’m so terrified,” the alleged victim told Global News in an interview.

S.K., who asked that her identity be protected, said she’s been living in fear for two years.

“I don’t know what he is capable of doing and I think that’s what scares me most of all,” S.K. said.

The suspect, Andy Kyungho Yun, is a past colleague of S.K.’s – a man she once knew – but never dated.

S.K. said she worked with Yun at a Burnaby-based health insurance provider more than two decades ago.

In April 2024, S.K. said Yun contacted her on LinkedIn.

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At first, S.K. said she was very excited to hear from Yun, who she described as a great co-worker with a good sense of humour in 2003.

She thought they would have a great conversation catching up, but when they spoke on the phone briefly, she sensed something was wrong.

Yun, S.K., said, was talking in code and spewing conspiracy theories.

S.K. said she politely thanked Yun for reaching out, and then blocked him.

“That’s when the whole entire stalking behaviour began,” she recounted.

2:04 Study reveals link between stalking and heart disease

S.K. claims Yun called and texted her repeatedly, and harassed her across every social media platform.

When she blocked his number and accounts, she said he impersonated other individuals to bypass the blocks, and then began messaging her daughter on LinkedIn.

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“That was when I drew the line and contacted police,” S.K. said in an interview.

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In August 2025, a peace bond was put in place ordering Yun to stay 200 metres away from the alleged victim and have no contact with her.

Months later, S.K. said Yun found out where she worked and showed up at the building.

“According to my co-worker, he said I’m here to see (S.K.). I’m a federal agent, I need to speak to her,” recalled S.K. “One of the places I felt safe was no longer safe.”

After the alleged workplace incident on Nov. 13, Yun was arrested and charged with criminal harassment and breaching an undertaking by being within 100 metres of S.K.

“I couldn’t focus,” S.K. said. “I kept thinking he was going to show up and I ultimately lost my job, a job that I worked very hard to secure.”

Yun was released on $500 bail on November 17, on what S.K. said were stricter conditions.

He was ordered not to go to the city of Surrey, and to remove all social media posts, including videos mentioning S.K. and not to post any new videos referencing her.

S.K. claims Yun turned to YouTube, posting more than 3,000 new videos professing his love for her and describing a relationship which did not exist.

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Yun is accused of breaching his release order three times between January 31 and March 3 by allegedly referencing S.K. in a social media post, failing to attend an appointment at Forensic Psychiatric Services, and by posting a new social media post referencing S.K.

At one point, the 48-year-old was wanted on four arrest warrants.

“RCMP officers in several jurisdictions have been following up and have been checking addresses,” Surrey Police Service Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton told Global News on Thurs. April 23.

In a video posted to Yun’s YouTube channel in March, warrants for his arrest were mentioned.

As of April 23, Surrey police said they were actively investigating the file and pursuing all avenues to locate Yun.

“We’ve also reached out to the behavioural sciences group with the RCMP to conduct risk and threat assessments as well,” said Houghton.

Global News tried unsuccessfully to reach Yun at the home he owns in a gated community in Chilliwack on Thursday April 23.

“They (police) have tried many times to serve Andy the warrants; however, he just doesn’t open the door and they can’t force their way in,” S.K. said in an interview.

“They would need a Feeney warrant to actually enter your house in order to arrest you,” criminal lawyer and former Crown prosecutor Rob Dhanu, K.C., told Global News.

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Due to constitutional protection against unreasonable search and seizure, Dhanu said police cannot enter an accused’s home to make an arrest unless they have a very special warrant.

“They can’t break in your door without that Feeney warrant and you could literally just sit on your couch and continue to watch TV,” Dhanu said in an interview.

After approximately two months at large, Surrey Police Service confirmed Yun was arrested by the RCMP in Chilliwack Sunday night.

He remains in custody ahead of a potential bail hearing on Thursday, April 30.

While S.K. found police to be very informative and supportive, and VictimLinkBC helpful, she believes the laws around stalking need a huge overhaul.

S.K. said the justice system moves very slowly, and while she understands police’s hands are tied by the law, she would like to see a faster police response “especially if there (are) warrants.”

“There’s probably a gap between the real fear that the complainant feels and the level of seriousness that the police allocate to this file,” Dhanu told Global News.

The Dhanu Dhaliwal Law Group partner said police have to evaluate this type of case on the wide spectrum of files they are tasked with.

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“What they (police) see is this is a criminal harassment case, there’s no actual violence,” Dhanu explained. “Certainly, the complainant may be fearful, but there may be many other more serious files that are taking their attention away from this file.”

“He’s still posting these disturbing videos and he even talks directly to me,” S.K. said Thursday. “It’s terrifying.”

When asked what her greatest fear is, S.K. replied, “that I won’t be here.”

Prior to Yun’s arrest, she said she only left her home for therapy and once a month for self-defence sessions.

S.K. hopes that by sharing her story, other criminal harassment victims will know they’re not alone.

“Don’t think it’s trivial, don’t think it’s something small, report it,” she told Global News. “People need to understand that stalking is a very serious crime.”