Crime
May 29, 2019 4:11 pm
Updated: May 29, 2019 4:17 pm

Kitchener woman duped out of $700 in Raptors online ticket scam: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts following the Raptors win against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals in Toronto on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after a 28-year-old Kitchener woman was bilked out of $700 while trying to purchase Toronto Raptors tickets online.

Police say the victim transferred $700 to a phoney seller but never received the tickets.

They say the person tried to contact the scammer several times before eventually calling police over the matter.

Police say they have received several reports in the past over fake concert tickets.

With Raptors tickets going for over $600 at the low end, police are warning that if a deal seems too good to be true, it likely is.

Police also advise ticket buyers to make their purchases from a reputable website or an official site.

They are also warning the public that tickets purchased in person could be phoney as well.

For more info, police are suggesting citizens visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.

